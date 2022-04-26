Extra bank holiday would pose ‘considerable’ extra cost, No 10 says

The Queen

Downing Street has poured cold water on calls for a permanent extra bank holiday in honour of the Queen’s long reign.

The Chancellor is expected to consider proposals to create a new bank holiday in honour of the Queen but the move would cost the economy billions of pounds.

Britons are already set for an extra day off on June 3 to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

Campaigners have been calling to make the holiday permanent from 2023 – with the move backed by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), Hospitality UK, the Archbishop of Canterbury and others.

The proposal aims to honour the Queen’s long reign (Aaron Chown/PA)

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman stressed this year’s extra bank holiday was to mark a “unique” event and added: “I’m not aware of any plans to make it permanent.”

While it would be kept under review, the spokesman said a new bank holiday was estimated to cost the economy £2 billion.

The spokesman said each bank holiday “presents a considerable and significant cost to our economy and therefore each proposal would have to be considered carefully on that basis”.