Duchess of Cambridge joins Anzac Day commemoration at Westminster Abbey

Anzac Day 2022

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at a service of commemoration marking Anzac Day and joined the Duke in honouring Australia and New Zealand’s war dead.

William and Kate were welcomed to Westminster Abbey by the Dean of Westminster and joined hundreds of guests from Australia and New Zealand’s communities in the UK.

Anzac Day – April 25 – marks the anniversary of the start of the First World War Gallipoli landings, and is a national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand.

The Duke of Cambridge (centre) with Australian High Commissioner to the UK George Brandis (2nd left) and New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK Bede Corry and (3rd right) attending the Wreath Laying Ceremony commemorating at the Cenotaph (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Thousands of Anzac troops – Australian and New Zealand Army Corps – died alongside British allies in the ill-fated 1915 campaign.

Its legacy is the celebration of the “Anzac spirit” – courage, endurance, initiative, discipline and mateship – shown by the Antipodean troops.

The Dean, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, told those gathered in the Abbey: “Today we gather to remember what must never be forgotten. We are also here to honour not just bravery, but common cause. We will reflect on the complex history that makes allies and enemies and leads us through war and peace.

“We remember the loyalties that bound the men and women of Gallipoli together. We think of their courage at a time when we are conscious of a very different conflict and of other challenges.

“We look around and find reason to pray for those caught up in war today. We look back and remember the recent anxieties, loyalties and demands of a pandemic which is not yet over.

A haka is performed during the Dawn Service commemorating Anzac Day at the New Zealand Memorial at Hyde Park Corner, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Knowing that trust, respect, service and resilience are virtuous acts, we commit ourselves once more to a renewed determination to seek peace and to work together for the good of all.”