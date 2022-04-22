‘Seven in 10’ people in England have had Covid-19 since early in pandemic

People take part in coronavirus testing on Clapham Common in south London in April 2021 (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Around seven in 10 people in England are likely to have had coronavirus since the early months of the pandemic, new figures suggest.

An estimated 38.5 million people in private households – or 70.7% of the population – have had at least one infection since the end of April 2020.

The figures have been compiled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) using data from its long-running Covid-19 infection survey.

The survey began in England on April 27 2020, which means the estimates do not cover most of the initial wave of the virus that began in early March.

But it is the first time an attempt has been made to calculate the cumulative number of people who have had Covid-19 over much of the pandemic.

The ONS figures run up to February 11 2022, so do not include people who have been infected for the first time in recent weeks.

Separate estimates have been published for the other three UK nations, each of which covers a different time period according to when the infection survey began.

In Wales, 1.7 million people – or 56.0% of the population – are likely to have had Covid-19 between June 30 2020 and February 11 2022.

In Scotland, 2.7 million people (51.5% of the population) had the virus between September 22 2020 and February 11 this year.

And in Northern Ireland, 1.3 million people, the equivalent of 72.2% of the population, are estimated to have had Covid-19 between July 27 2020 and February 11 2022.