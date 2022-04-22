Britain to reopen embassy in Kyiv

Ukrainian troops

Britain is to reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital, Boris Johnson has announced.

The Prime Minister said that the diplomatic mission would open its doors in Kyiv again from next week.

The announcement follows his surprise visit to the city to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this month.

It comes as diplomats from other European countries have been returning to the capital following an easing of the security situation with the pull back of Russian forces which had been building for an assault.

Britain initially moved the embassy to the western city of Lviv in February shortly before the Russian invasion began.

I'm heading back. Looking forward to working in Kyiv #Ukraine️ again. https://t.co/1lJRVqVQnR — Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) April 22, 2022

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss then announced in early March that ambassador Melinda Simmons had left the country altogether due to the “serious security situation”.