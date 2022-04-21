Zoo to receive Queen’s Award for conservation achievements

Scimitar-horned oryx calf

Marwell Wildlife is to receive the Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development at a reception hosted by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

The award recognise the charity’s achievements in biodiversity conservation, education and sustainability since it was established in 1972.

Among the successes highlighted by the award, to be presented in July, is the reintroduction of the scimitar-horned oryx, which was extinct in the wild, to its natural range in Tunisia, solely from captive-bred stock.

It is also commended for its Energy for Life: Tropical House, which is powered using animal waste from the 140-acre wildlife park in Hampshire.

Manure being collected at Marwell Wildlife (Paul Collins/Marwell Wildlife/PA)

Marwell’s director of conservation, Dr Tim Woodfine, said: “It is with enormous pride that we have been recognised by Her Majesty the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee year for our holistic contributions to biodiversity conservation, education and sustainability, as we celebrate our 50th anniversary.

“We see this award as recognition of everything that has been achieved by our conservation charity, including outcomes that are of global significance or unique for our sector.

“In practice, we take action to improve the fortunes of plants and animals that are otherwise declining in nature, undertake work to restore healthy ecosystems, promote sustainable living and work with individuals, communities and governments to bring about positive changes for society and the natural world.

“We can’t do all this alone; conservation is all about collaboration and working together to bring about a better environment.

“We’re fortunate to have a long list of valued partners in the UK and internationally who share in our successes.”