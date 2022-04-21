Notification Settings

Johnson accelerates hopes of India free trade deal ‘by autumn’

UK NewsPublished:

The Prime Minister is due to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Boris Johnson visit to India
Boris Johnson has said he hopes to broker a post-Brexit free trade deal with India “by the autumn” in an apparent hastening of his ambition.

The Prime Minister has indicated that a deal will include accepting Delhi’s demands for an increase in migration to the UK, ahead of meeting his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Boris Johnson visit to India
Mr Johnson climbs over a JCB at a new factory in Vadodara, Gujarat Gujarat (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Johnson had earlier put his target for a deal as being by the end of the year but appeared to shorten the timeframe during an interview in Gujarat, on the first day of a two-day visit to India.

Ahead of meeting Mr Modi on Thursday, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “We’re hoping to complete another free trade agreement, with India, by the end of the year, by the autumn.”

