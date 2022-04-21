Johnson accelerates hopes of India free trade deal ‘by autumn’

Boris Johnson visit to India

Boris Johnson has said he hopes to broker a post-Brexit free trade deal with India “by the autumn” in an apparent hastening of his ambition.

The Prime Minister has indicated that a deal will include accepting Delhi’s demands for an increase in migration to the UK, ahead of meeting his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Mr Johnson climbs over a JCB at a new factory in Vadodara, Gujarat Gujarat (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Johnson had earlier put his target for a deal as being by the end of the year but appeared to shorten the timeframe during an interview in Gujarat, on the first day of a two-day visit to India.