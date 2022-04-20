Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Julian Assange’s extradition to the US expected to move a step closer today

UK NewsPublished:

The WikiLeaks founder is accused of conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information, something he denies.

Julian Assange extradition
Julian Assange extradition

Julian Assange’s extradition to the United States is expected to move one step closer today.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court is formally expected to issue an order to extradite the WikiLeaks founder after years of legal toing and froing.

It will then be down to Home Secretary Priti Patel to approve, although defence lawyers may yet appeal to the High Court.

The administrative hearing is expected to be brief, and Assange may not attend in person.

Julian Assange extradition
Julian Assange has previously appeared by video link in court (Liz Cook/PA)

Assange’s supporters said they plan to protest outside.

Assange is wanted in America over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

He has always denied wrongdoing.

Assange, who married his fiancee Stella Moris last month, has been held in Belmarsh prison for three years since being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News