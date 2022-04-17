Notification Settings

Hundreds of daring mountain bikers in 900m descent of snow-capped mountain

Organisers say 300 people signed up for the Macavalanche.

About 300 daring mountain bikers have made a treacherous descent down a snow-capped Scottish mountain.

The Macavalanche event saw the group – which embarked simultaneously – hurtle from the summit of Aonach Mor in the Nevis mountain range near Fort William.

Almost 300 riders signed up to take part (Jane Barlow/PA)

Following an arduous climb up the mountain, which reaches 1,221 metres, riders started in deep snow at the beginning of the route.

Snow drift became so dense, pictures suggest, that some riders were forced to push themselves along with their feet rather than pedal.

Riders descended 900 metres along the route (Jane Barlow/PA)

Organisers of the event said almost 300 people had signed up to take part.

