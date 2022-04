What the papers say – April 16

A collection of British newspapers

The front pages feature the UN’s criticism of the refugee scheme, the ongoing tax row and Elon Musk’s battle for control over Twitter.

The Guardian and the i report on responses to the Government’s Rwanda plan. The former splashes the UN’s condemnation while the latter leads on vows from migrants that they will still try to reach the UK.

Guardian front page, Saturday 16 April 2022: Rwanda plan will fail – UN pic.twitter.com/VP5t5dlGzJ — The Guardian (@guardian) April 15, 2022

British SAS troops are training local forces in Ukraine, according to The Times.

Saturday’s Times: SAS troops ‘are training local forces in Ukraine’ #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/DMIA3lydfp — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 15, 2022

The Independent says only five Cabinet ministers “are prepared” to confirm they or their families do not use tax havens or non-domicile status.

Tens of thousands of civil servants have “quietly instituted” permanent hybrid working and are spending just two days a week in the office, according to the Daily Mail.

Saturday’s Daily Mail: Just 2 days a week in the office for civil servants #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/fuPsmP6l6Q — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 15, 2022

The FT Weekend leads on Twitter’s plans to thwart Musk’s hostile takeover.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday April 16 https://t.co/TxChtTKccO pic.twitter.com/ri48fJ83ZA — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 15, 2022

Speed limiters – devices that reduce power in vehicles – may be fitted on all new cars according to a plan covered by The Daily Telegraph.

? The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Speed limiters set to be fitted in new cars'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/oKDC9aOFIx — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 15, 2022

The Daily Mirror says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may bring their children to meet the Queen soon.

And the Daily Star reports the sea is still cold enough that a swim could cause fatal shock.