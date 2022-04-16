Notification Settings

What the papers say – April 16

UK NewsPublished:

Reaction to the Government’s Rwanda plan is splashed across some of the Saturday papers.

A collection of British newspapers
The front pages feature the UN’s criticism of the refugee scheme, the ongoing tax row and Elon Musk’s battle for control over Twitter.

The Guardian and the i report on responses to the Government’s Rwanda plan. The former splashes the UN’s condemnation while the latter leads on vows from migrants that they will still try to reach the UK.

British SAS troops are training local forces in Ukraine, according to The Times.

The Independent says only five Cabinet ministers “are prepared” to confirm they or their families do not use tax havens or non-domicile status.

Tens of thousands of civil servants have “quietly instituted” permanent hybrid working and are spending just two days a week in the office, according to the Daily Mail.

The FT Weekend leads on Twitter’s plans to thwart Musk’s hostile takeover.

Speed limiters – devices that reduce power in vehicles – may be fitted on all new cars according to a plan covered by The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mirror says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may bring their children to meet the Queen soon.

And the Daily Star reports the sea is still cold enough that a swim could cause fatal shock.

