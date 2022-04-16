Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In Pictures: Sun shines on Harry and Meghan as they attend Invictus Games event

UK NewsPublished:

The couple, who are estranged from the royal family, held hands and took rides in vehicles driven by children at The Hague.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s return to Europe continued with another public appearance at the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Harry, who founded the event for disabled military personnel before the rift with the royal family that led to him moving to the US, arrived hand-in-hand with wife Meghan for a Land Rover challenge which saw people of all ages showcase their skills behind the steering wheel.

The couple were both driven in mini vehicles by children, and also took time to chat to competitors.

Invictus Games – The Hague
The Duchess of Sussex attending the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge (Aaron Chown/PA)
Meghan is driven by Mya Poirot, five (Aaron Chown/PA)
Meghan is driven by Mya Poirot, five (Aaron Chown/PA)
Harry with Scarlet Vroegop, four, in a toy Land Rover (Aaron Chown/PA)
Harry with Scarlet Vroegop, four, in a toy Land Rover (Aaron Chown/PA)
Invictus Games – The Hague
Harry is given a tour (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry and Meghan had met the Queen and the Prince of Wales before travelling on to the Netherlands for the event.

The couple have not brought their children, Archie and Lilibet, with them for their visit to Europe.

While Meghan is happy to take a back seat (Aaron Chown/PA)
While Meghan is happy to take a back seat (Aaron Chown/PA)
Invictus Games – The Hague
Harry driving during the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge (Aaron Chown/PA)
Invictus Games – The Hague
Meghan hugs a UK supporter during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark (Aaron Chown/PA)
Invictus Games – The Hague
The Duke of Sussex chats to competitors (Aaron Chown/PA)
Meghan laps up the sunshine (Aaron Chown/PA)
Meghan laps up the sunshine (Aaron Chown/PA)
Invictus Games – The Hague
Meghan and Harry hold hands (Aaron Chown/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News