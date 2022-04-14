Scottish ‘super sponsor’ scheme for Ukrainian refugees sees 570 visas granted

Ukrainian refugees in Poland

A total of 570 visas have been issued under the Scottish Government’s super sponsor scheme for Ukrainian refugees, among 1,620 visas relating to Scottish sponsors.

The latest data shows there have been 55,600 visa applications as part of the UK-wide Homes for Ukraine scheme, with 25,100 visas issued.

Under the separate Ukraine Family Scheme, 39,100 applications have been made and 31,400 visas have been issued.

The devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales have offered to act as “super sponsors” in the Homes for Ukraine scheme, providing temporary accommodation initially before finding more permanent homes for people fleeing the war.

Neil Gray said refugees would receive a ‘warm Scots welcome’ (Steve Welsh)

Scottish Government minister Neil Gray has been given special responsibility for refugees arriving from Ukraine.

He has previously said the UK Government’s pace of approving visas was “glacial”, and on Thursday he said progress in approving the visa applications must continue.

Mr Gray said: “While there has been progress in the number of visas approved by the UK Government, we need to see it continue.

“We have consistently said that the pace at which the Home Office was moving on visas was simply not good enough, and while we recognise changes have been made we will continue to press the UK Government to do all it can to speed up their approval processes.

“The Scottish Government established itself as a ‘super sponsor’ to get the people of Ukraine to safety quickly, and the frustratingly slow pace has worked against that aim.