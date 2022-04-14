Queen sympathises with South Africa after nation hit by deadly floods

Platinum Jubilee

The Queen has expressed her sympathy for the people of South Africa affected by devastating floods which have killed hundreds in the country.

Heavy rains and flooding have claimed the lives of at least 306 in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban.

The death toll is expected to rise as scores of people, including whole families, are missing, officials from the nation have said.

The Queen has sent a message to the President of South Africa following the floods in KwaZulu-Natal province: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 14, 2022

In her message the Queen said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal province.

“My thoughts are with all those who have lost their lives, their loved ones, homes and businesses.