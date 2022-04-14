George Alagiah announces BBC News At Six return after ‘months of treatment’

George Alagiah illness

George Alagiah has announced he is returning to the BBC’s News At Six tonight after “months of treatment”.

The 66-year-old newsreader, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014, announced he was taking a break from his presenting duties in October last year.

His agent said at the time that he was dealing with a further spread of the disease.

I'll be back in the @BBCNews studio today after months of treatment. Pure coincidence – it's 8 years to the day since I was told I had stage 4 #bowelcancer So good to be with the News at Six team again. — George Alagiah (@BBCAlagiah) April 14, 2022

On Thursday afternoon, Alagiah tweeted: “I’ll be back in the @BBCNews studio today after months of treatment.

“Pure coincidence – it’s 8 years to the day since I was told I had stage 4 #bowelcancer.

“So good to be with the News at Six team again.”

Incoming BBC News political editor Chris Mason was among those welcoming his return.

He tweeted: “Welcome back @BBCAlagiah!”

Former BBC News science editor David Shukman added: “Really delighted that the wonderful @BBCAlagiah is returning to our screens tonight. George, very best wishes.”

Really delighted that the wonderful @BBCAlagiah is returning to our screens tonight. George, very best wishes. https://t.co/Pwr41xG7P6 — David Shukman (@DavidShukman) April 14, 2022

Sri Lanka-born Alagiah underwent 17 rounds of chemotherapy to treat his advanced bowel cancer in 2014.

He returned to presenting duties in 2015 after making progress against the disease, and said he was a “richer person” for it.

His cancer returned in December 2017 and the presenter underwent further treatment before again returning to work.