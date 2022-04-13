No prosecutions over leak of CCTV showing Matt Hancock kissing aide

May 2021 photo of Matt Hancock with adviser Gina Coladangelo, left, at the launch of Pfizer’s Vaccine Centre of Excellence at the University of Bristol

No-one will be prosecuted over the leaking of CCTV footage that showed former health secretary Matt Hancock kissing his aide while coronavirus social distancing guidelines were in place.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said it has found “insufficient evidence” to prosecute two people suspected of unlawfully obtaining and disclosing the footage from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), which ultimately led to Mr Hancock’s resignation from the Cabinet in June last year.

The ICO said it launched a criminal investigation after it received a report of a personal data breach from the DHSC’s CCTV operator, EMCOR Group plc.

A person reads a copy of The Sun newspaper with the story and pictures of then health secretary Matt Hancock appearing to kiss his adviser Gina Coladangelo (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Forensic analysis revealed that the leaked images were most likely obtained by someone recording the CCTV footage screens with a mobile phone,” the regulator said in a statement.

The ICO said that six mobile phones seized during searches did not contain any relevant CCTV footage.