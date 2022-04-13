Boy, 16, dies in stabbing after police called to reports of fight

Police at the scene in Lewisham after a 16-year-old boy died in a stabbing

A 16-year-old boy has died in a stabbing after police were called to reports of a fight in south-east London.

The teenager was found with fatal injuries in Lewisham on Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called shortly after 4pm to a venue in Angus Street following reports of a fight in progress, Scotland Yard said.

The boy was found with stab injuries and despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene, in what the Met said is the fourth teenage homicide of the year in the capital.

Police at the scene in Lewisham after a 16-year-old boy died in a stabbing (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Police said the boy’s family have been made aware of the incident and that no arrests have been made.

The Met have made an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them, and a Section 60 Order granting additional stop and search powers to police has been authorised for the whole borough of Lewisham.