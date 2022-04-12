Notification Settings

Boris Johnson fined for birthday party in Cabinet Room, No 10 confirms

UK NewsPublished:

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the reason why the Prime Minister has been handed a fixed-penalty notice.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reportedly 'ambushed' by a cake in the Cabinet Room in June 2020

The police have fined Boris Johnson for taking part in his own birthday bash in the Cabinet Room of No 10, Downing Street has announced.

No 10 said the Metropolitan Police had provided more clarity about why the Prime Minister had been told he would receive a fixed-penalty notice as part of the probe into alleged lockdown parties at the heart of Government.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, have both also been fined, but it has not been confirmed why.

A spokesman for No 10 said: “The Met Police have now explained that the FPN issued to the PM will be in relation to the following incident: “On June 19 2020 at the Cabinet Room, 10 Downing Street, between 1400 and 1500 you participated in a gathering of two or more people indoors.”

