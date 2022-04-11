What the papers say – April 11

A collection of British newspapers

Rishi Sunak’s woes, a Covid-exhausted monarch and the French election are splashed across the front pages.

The beleaguered Chancellor has referred himself to Boris Johnson’s independent adviser on ministerial interests as he sought to fend off questions over his family’s financial affairs, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's The Daily Telegraph: Sunak faces inquiry into his financial interests#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for our Front Page newsletter https://t.co/JIMevXrNiU pic.twitter.com/LSJJtmW3lT — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 10, 2022

The i says the move means Mr Sunak’s hopes of becoming Prime Minister “appear to be all but over”.

Monday's front page: Rishi Sunak's hopes of becoming PM evaporate#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Xzui5retcD — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 10, 2022

The Independent reports more than 550 food banks have warned the Chancellor they are close to “breaking point” due to a significant surge in demand.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is cited on the front of the Daily Mail as blaming environmental activists for “inflicting fuel shortages on motorists”.

The Queen was left “very tired and exhausted” from suffering Covid-19, reports the Daily Mirror and Metro.

The French election is covered by the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian, which say incumbent Emmanuel Macron is set to face far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a run-off for the presidency.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 11 April https://t.co/na4IdPYagw pic.twitter.com/6rTZh8DEkn — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 10, 2022

Guardian front page, Monday 11 April 2022: Macron and Le Pen face off in fight for France’s future pic.twitter.com/h8FCInusRo — The Guardian (@guardian) April 10, 2022

The Sun carries a photograph of a newly married Brooklyn Beckham and his American bride Nicola Peltz in a Jaguar convertible, thought to be a wedding gift from the groom’s father David.

On tomorrow's front page: Brooklyn Beckham takes his bride for a ride in a classic car today – in their first sighting as newlyweds. https://t.co/qZKZW43ZZ4 pic.twitter.com/QcIhKrYk1s — The Sun (@TheSun) April 10, 2022