P&O Ferries resumes Scotland-Northern Ireland sailings

#POCairnryan / #POLarne: Some of our services have now resumed sailing. Please see the current schedule for departures from:

Larne: 08:00, 16:00, 23:59

Cairnryan: 04:00, 12:00, 20:00

We look forward to welcoming you on board,

— P&O Ferries Updates (@POferriesupdate) April 11, 2022