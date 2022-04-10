Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In Pictures: Volunteers give windmill a spring clean

UK NewsPublished:

A traditional windmill in Wiltshire has been getting a thorough check ahead of opening to the public at Easter.

Wilton Windmill
Wilton Windmill

A traditional windmill at Wilton, Wiltshire, has been getting its annual spring clean.

The windmill, near Marlborough, is the only working windmill in Wessex and still produces wholemeal, stone-ground flour.

Volunteers from the Wilton Windmill Society have been getting the tower mill, which was built in 1871, ready for spring and summer visitors.

Wilton Windmill spring clean
Volunteers clean the woodwork at the mill (Ben Birchall/PA)
Wilton Windmill spring clean
The cogs inside the mill are checked and greased (Ben Birchall/PA)
Wilton Windmill spring clean
Cobwebs are swept away from the beams and gears inside the windmill (Ben Birchall/PA)
Wilton Windmill spring clean
The rotating parts of the mill have to be serviced for smooth operation (Ben Birchall/PA).
Wilton Windmill spring clean
The paintwork on the shepherds’ hut at the mill gets a retouch (Ben Birchall/PA)
Wilton Windmill spring clean
The fantail mechanism is checked (Ben Birchall/PA)
Wilton Windmill spring clean
Brush in hand, a volunteer prepares to tackle the next task (Ben Birchall/PA)

Once the spring clean is complete, the mill be ready to get back to grinding flour.

Wilton Windmill is open to visitors for guided tours from Easter Saturday onwards.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News