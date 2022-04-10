Notification Settings

In Pictures: Husbands take their wives for a ride in the marriage stakes

UK NewsPublished:

Couples faced a whole series of obstacles during the wife-carrying race.

Competitors take part in the annual UK Wife Carrying Race (Steve Parsons/PA)
William Shakespeare’s adage that the course of true love never did run smooth was proved during the UK Wife Carrying Race.

Competitors in Dorking teamed up for the event that sees husbands carry their better halves over a series of obstacles including some passion-dousing buckets of cold water.

However, grit and determination helped them make it to the finish line.

UK Wife Carrying Race 2022
Competitors doubled up in their bid for glory (Steve Parsons/PA)
UK Wife Carrying Race 2022
But the course of true love never did run smooth (Steve Parsons/PA)
UK Wife Carrying Race 2022
The husbands did the leg work (Steve Parsons/PA)

A variety of techniques were employed by the competing couples as they sought to keep up with the Jones’s and anyone else in the race.

Bales of hay and buckets of water proved the old adage about marriage being an obstacle course.

Couples ran the gauntlet (Steve Parsons/PA)
UK Wife Carrying Race 2022
Alex Bone and Millie Barnham had different perspectives on the race (Steve Parsons/PA)
UK Wife Carrying Race 2022
The competing couples faced a drenching (Steve Parsons/PA)
UK Wife Carrying Race 2022
Those who say marriage is an obstacle race were proven right (Steve Parsons/PA)
UK Wife Carrying Race 2022
Different couples tried different approaches to the race (Steve Parsons/PA)
UK Wife Carrying Race 2022
Nothing could douse the enthusiasm of the competitors (Steve Parsons/PA)

For better or worse, the competitors made it to the finish.

