Scottish Government should not be ‘ideological’ about nuclear energy – Hands

Nuclear plant

The Scottish Government is “not doing anybody any favours” with its opposition to the development of new nuclear power plants, the UK energy minister has said.

With prices soaring and the war in Ukraine highlighting the importance of energy security, Greg Hands told Holyrood ministers “now is not the time to be ideological about energy”.

He insisted the UK Government wants to see Scotland’s “brilliant nuclear heritage” continue.

But while it has announced plans to build eight new nuclear power stations before the end of this decade, Scottish Government opposition means none will be developed north of the border.

Speaking as the UK Government’s energy strategy was launched on Thursday, Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed: “We have no plans to impose nuclear reactors in Scotland.

“Mr Hands, however, said on Friday: “Now is not the time to be ideological about energy.

“Now is the time to be practical and deliver energy improvements and making sure of energy security.”

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme that UK ministers are “absolutely committed to taking action on the climate”.

He added: “My point is on nuclear, being ideologically opposed the Scottish Government is not doing anybody any favours.

“We announced there will be eight sites for nuclear in the UK, all in England and Wales, none in Scotland, due to opposition by the Scottish Government.”

The Torness power station is only nuclear energy plant online in Scotland (Danny Lawson/PA)

Scotland currently has only one nuclear power station, the Torness plant in East Lothian, after the Hunterston B site in North Ayrshire closed in January.

Mr Hands said: “Scotland has got an amazing nuclear tradition, Hunterston, Torness, Dounreay, Chapelcross, these are all parts of a brilliant nuclear heritage right the way across the UK, and we would like to see that heritage continue.”

He also said the Scottish Government should be “more supportive” of the North Sea oil and gas sector.

“I am seeking to reduce our imports of hydrocarbons from abroad, which are typically much more emission-intensive, higher rates of emissions.”

Greg Hands urged the Scottish Government to be ‘more supportive’ of the North Sea oil and gas sector (Michael Wachucik/PA)

He added that “rather than import gas from abroad, and certainly not from Russia”, he wants the UK to make more of its own assets.

“We’re blessed by the fact that 50% of our gas is produced in the North Sea,” Mr Hands said.

“I want to see all of us, including the Scottish Government, being more supportive of the North Sea oil and gas sector, particularly in the north east of Scotland.”

On Thursday, Holyrood’s Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Our position is very clear on nuclear, we don’t believe nuclear needs to be part of future energy mix here in Scotland and we have got no intention of taking forward nuclear developments.”

He argued nuclear power “is a very expensive form of electricity to produce because it has to be heavily subsidised by the taxpayer”.

He added: “My concern is if the UK Government are so wedded to developing further nuclear sites, not only is there environmental risk associated with that but it is likely to drive up the costs of people’s household bills.