Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

P&O ferry released from detention after being reinspected by maritime officials

UK NewsPublished:

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the reinspection took place at the request of P&O.

P&O Ferries announcement
P&O Ferries announcement

A P&O ferry has been released from detention after being reinspected by maritime officials, it was announced on Friday.

The European Causeway was detained in Larne, Northern Ireland last month following the sacking of almost 800 workers by the company.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the reinspection took place at the request of P&O.

A spokesperson for the MCA said: “The European Causeway has been released from detention following a reinspection of the ferry over the past two days.

“There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries planned for the weekend.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News