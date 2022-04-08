Controversial Cambo oil field a ‘huge opportunity’, Ithaca Energy boss insists

Developing the Cambo oil field is a “huge opportunity” for the UK in terms of energy security and jobs, an energy boss said after his firm became the majority stakeholder for the controversial project.

Alan Bruce, the chief executive of Ithaca Energy, spoke out after a “transformational deal” saw the company acquire Siccar Point Energy.

Siccar Point Energy, together with Shell, had paused plans to develop the Cambo oil field, off the west coast of Shetland.

Mr Bruce, however, said the development of Cambo and the Rosebank field, also west of Shetland, presented “a huge opportunity to not only help secure the UK’s energy future for at least another quarter of a century, but also to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the process”.

He said: “We are excited about the future for the enlarged Ithaca, the role we will play in the UK’s energy supply, and look forward to welcoming our new colleagues from Siccar Point.”

Ithaca’s acquisition of Siccar Point Energy comes just over a week after UK authorities granted an extension to the licence for the Cambo field.

However, the project does not yet have the final approval needed for drilling to start.

In December, Shell, which has 30% equity in the proposed development, said it had concluded the economic case for investment in Cambo was “not strong enough”.

The company stressed last month that there was “no change to our position”.

The Scottish Government has already made clear its opposition to Cambo going ahead, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying in November: “I don’t think that Cambo should get the green light.”

Environmental campaigners are also fiercely opposed to the project.

Climate change activists have made clear their opposition to the proposed development of the Cambo field (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ithaca Energy, however, described the Cambo and Rosebank fields as “two of the largest undeveloped and most strategically important discoveries in the UK North Sea”.

It stated: “Cambo and Rosebank represent an opportunity for Ithaca to develop fields that will contribute significantly to the UK’s energy security.

“The Cambo field on its own is anticipated to deliver up to 170 million barrels of oil equivalent during its 25-year operational life, materially helping to reduce the need for the import of more carbon intensive alternatives and increasing the UK’s energy independence through the energy transition.”

Speaking about the acquisition of Siccar Point Energy, Mr Bruce said: “This is a transformational deal for the company which cements Ithaca’s position as a leading independent E&P (expoloration and production) operator in the North Sea.

“The acquisition doubles our recoverable resources and means that we now have interests in a significant portion of the largest UKCS (UK Continental Shelf) fields.

“This includes interests in two of the UK’s most strategically important and near-term developments which will enable us to play an increasing role in securing domestic energy supply for the UK.”

Jonathan Roger, the chief executive of Siccar Point Energy, said: “Combining our business with Ithaca Energy is a natural step to take the portfolio through the next stage of organic growth.

“Ithaca is extremely well placed, given its material production base, to pick up the baton and unlock the significant growth opportunities in the Siccar Point portfolio.