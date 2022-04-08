Notification Settings

Charles to represent the Queen at Royal Maundy Service for first time

UK NewsPublished:

The Prince of Wales will distribute money to prominent community figures at the event at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The Queen has pulled out of attending the Royal Maundy church service and will be represented for the first time by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The annual event is an important fixture in the royal calendar and will see Charles follow the ancient tradition of distributing Maundy money to community stalwarts on Thursday.

It is understood the Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues, was unable to commit to the event and, with the order of service being printed, she was keen for the arrangements to be confirmed to avoid any misunderstanding or the day to be overshadowed.

The Queen during the 2019 Royal Maundy service (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The monarch attended a service commemorating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh last week with senior royals and a congregation of hundreds, and has been carrying out virtual events and her other duties as head of state.

Charles and Camilla will join the congregation for the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

