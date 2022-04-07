Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Reinspection of P&O ferry detained last month in N Ireland

UK NewsPublished:

The ferry was detained in Northern Ireland on March 25.

P&O Ferries announcement
P&O Ferries announcement

A reinspection is taking place of a P&O ferry detained last month following the sacking of almost 800 workers.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the reinspection of the European Causeway was taking place at P&O Ferries request.

P&O Ferries announcement
(Liam McBurney/PA)

The ferry was detained in Northern Ireland on March 25.

An MCA spokesman said: “All inspections have to satisfy the Maritime and Coastguard Agency that the ferries fulfil the requirement of the Port State Control regime and are safe to put to sea.

“There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries at the moment but we will reinspect at the appropriate time.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News