Pair in court after 10-year-old boy killed by dog

Jack Lis

Two people have appeared in court after a 10-year-old boy was killed by a dog.

Jack Lis was mauled to death by an American bully or XL bully dog called Beast while playing at a friend’s house after school in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, on November 8 last year.

Amy Salter, 28, and Brandon Hayden, 19, faced Newport Magistrates’ Court accused of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

Hayden is also charged with a further five offences of owning a dog dangerously out of control between November 4 and 7.

A forensic crime scene investigator outside the house where Jack Lis was killed by a dog (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

The court heard two of those incidents resulted in injuries to two members of the public, Michael Ball and Sian Sullivan.

Salter and Hayden, both of Caerphilly, spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.

They did not enter any pleas to the charges they face, and their cases were committed to Newport Crown Court.

The defendants were released on conditional bail until their next court appearance on May 5.

The emergency services including paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the property at around 3.55pm but were unable to save Jack and he died at the scene.

People released red balloons as the hearse carrying the coffin of Jack Lis arrived at St Martin’s Church, Caerphilly (Ben Birchall/PA)

Police firearms officers who also attended the scene destroyed the dog.

The animal was later found to be an American bully or XL bully, which are not on the banned breed list.

In a statement issued the day after he was killed, Jack’s family said: “Our boy made us the proudest parents and family on the planet. He was the sweetest of boys.”

A funeral held for Jack at St Martin’s Church in Caerphilly was attended by hundreds of people wearing red and carrying red balloons in his memory.