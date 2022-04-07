Labour peer should be suspended for bullying security guard, watchdog says

Lord Pendry

Labour peer Lord Pendry should be suspended for a week for bullying a member of security staff, a standards watchdog has recommended.

The former junior minister, Tom Pendry, was found by an investigation to have been “verbally aggressive” and exhibited “intimidating behaviour” to the security guard who challenged an unescorted guest in Parliament.

Peers will be asked to approve the suspension from the House, recommended by the Lords’ Conduct Committee, in a vote when they return from a recess later this month.

Lord Pendry is facing suspension for a week (Ian Nicholson/PA)

The report conducted by barrister Akbar Khan, one of the Lords’ standards commissioners, concluded: “It is never acceptable to approach a member of staff in a threatening manner or to touch them without their consent.