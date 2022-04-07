Notification Settings

Arrest figure tops 100 during week of protests at oil terminal

UK NewsPublished:

A further 15 activists were arrested in Kingsbury, Warwickshire, overnight into Thursday.

Police officers look at activists from Just Stop Oil taking part in a blockade at the Kingsbury Oil Terminal, Warwickshire, on Sunday
More than 100 arrests have been made at a major fuel terminal during a week of protests by Just Stop Oil campaigners.

Warwickshire Police said on Thursday that officers had made a further 15 arrests overnight at the Kingsbury oil depot, including for offences of criminal damage and going equipped, with all those detained currently in custody.

The force said in a statement: “A large policing presence remains in the area.

Just Stop Oil protest
The scene at the Kingsbury oil terminal last Sunday (Jacob King/PA)

“We will always respect people’s right to peaceful protest but we are committed to taking action against those who break the law and significantly impact on the lives and livelihoods of others.”

Those arrested overnight ranged in age from 25 to 71 and included a man from Germany.

Chief Inspector Darren Webster said: “Officers remain at the site of the protests and are taking action where we identify offences have been committed.

“I would like to reassure local people the protests today have been contained to the area around Trinity Road and there is only minimal disruption to the local community and local road network.”

