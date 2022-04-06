Over-65s in Ireland to be offered another Covid-19 booster jab

Coronavirus jab

Irish people aged 65 and older are set to receive another Covid-19 booster, the health minister has said.

Stephen Donnelly confirmed on Wednesday that he had accepted advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) that will see a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine recommended for all those aged 65 and older.

The NIAC also recommended that anyone aged 12 and over who is immunocompromised should receive a second booster jab.

Immunocompromised children aged five to 11 should also receive a total of three vaccine doses, health officials said.

?Today we're announcing that those aged 65 years and older and those who are immunocompromised should receive a further booster dose of COVID-19 Vaccine following advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee. pic.twitter.com/h364UG0xfE — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) April 6, 2022

The Department of Health and the HSE will now be charged with rolling out a fresh dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to thousands of people nationwide.

The Republic of Ireland is currently experiencing soaring case numbers, with hospitals still under significant pressure.

In a statement, Mr Donnelly welcomed the fresh set of recommendations.

He also confirmed that he had asked health officials to consider who else might need another booster dose.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Covid-19 vaccines have achieved extraordinary success in preventing severe disease, hospitalisation and death. These vaccines continue to have a very good safety profile with hundreds of millions of doses administrated globally,” he said.

“Those who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated continue to be disproportionality affected and account for approximately a third of hospitalisations for Covid-19.

“As such, I urge anyone for whom an additional dose of vaccine has been recommended, or anyone yet to receive their primary course or booster vaccine do so as soon as possible.