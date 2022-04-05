Zelensky to address UN Security Council amid outrage over ‘possible genocide’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky examines the site of a recent battle in Bucha

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address a United Nations Security Council meeting convened by Britain amid growing outrage over Russian atrocities.

The UK, which currently holds the council’s presidency, said it wants to discuss the “mounting evidence of war crimes” on Tuesday and will push to ensure “justice is done”.

Evidence apparently showing Vladimir Putin’s soldiers deliberately killing civilians has been emerging as he withdraws his struggling troops from around the capital Kyiv, including from the city of Bucha.

Mr Zelensky has warned that worse evidence of mass killings of civilians by Moscow will emerge as the Russian president repositions his troops to the south-east.

It will be his first address to the Security Council, with members including Russia and China, and comes a day after he visited Bucha to witness the fall-out.

The Ukrainian leader accused Moscow of committing “real genocide”, as he appeared visibly emotional, flanked by his soldiers and wearing a bullet-proof vest.

Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said Mr Zelensky “will give all the evidence” to the international community at the Security Council meeting.

“If these awful atrocities will not change the agenda of all the world, what will change?” the adviser asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Mr Zhovkva said Ukraine needs “additional weapons”, including tanks and missiles, to “liberate more cities” from Russia control.

Dame Barbara Woodward, Britain’s UN ambassador, called images coming from Bucha “harrowing, appalling, probable evidence of war crimes and possibly a genocide”.

The UK will call a #UNSC meeting tomorrow on #Ukraine. We will discuss the mounting evidence of war crimes, including from #Bucha. We'll use our Presidency of the Security Council to ensure there is transparency, accountability and that justice is done. pic.twitter.com/eyQoDne7tX — Ambassador Barbara Woodward (@BWoodward_UN) April 4, 2022

She cited hundreds of bodies being dumped in the streets or in mass graves and allegations of rape.

Also on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will hold talks with her Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, during the second day of her visit to the capital, Warsaw.

She has called for Russia to be hit with the “maximum level” of sanctions and for more weapons to be supplied to Mr Zelensky’s forces to help repel the Kremlin’s troops.

“The idea that we should wait for something else bad to happen is just completely wrong,” she said, applying pressure to allies.

“The reality is that money is still flowing from the West into Putin’s war machine – and that has to stop.”

She pressed for a “clear timetable” to eliminate imports of Russian oil, gas and gold, and for a further crackdown on industries financing Moscow’s invasion.

Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has criticised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for focusing on the “voices of German businesses” rather than the innocents slain in Ukraine.