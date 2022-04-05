Review commissioned into latest science on fracking as energy debate intensifies

The Cuadrilla fracking site in Preston New Road

The Government has commissioned a review of the latest scientific evidence on fracking, as the debate over UK energy supplies intensifies.

There has been a moratorium on shale gas extraction since November 2019, on the basis of evidence that it was not possible to accurately predict tremors associated with fracking.

But Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has written to the British Geological Survey asking for a report on the latest science around fracking including new techniques, improvements in geological modelling or areas outside of Lancashire – where fracking has taken place – less at risk of tremors.

He said the Government was and would be guided by the science on shale gas but in the light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine it was “absolutely right that we explore all possible domestic energy sources”.