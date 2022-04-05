Notification Settings

Review commissioned into latest science on fracking as energy debate intensifies

UK NewsPublished:

A moratorium on shale gas extraction was introduced in 2019 over tremors caused by the controversial process.

The Cuadrilla fracking site in Preston New Road

The Government has commissioned a review of the latest scientific evidence on fracking, as the debate over UK energy supplies intensifies.

There has been a moratorium on shale gas extraction since November 2019, on the basis of evidence that it was not possible to accurately predict tremors associated with fracking.

But Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has written to the British Geological Survey asking for a report on the latest science around fracking including new techniques, improvements in geological modelling or areas outside of Lancashire – where fracking has taken place – less at risk of tremors.

He said the Government was and would be guided by the science on shale gas but in the light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine it was “absolutely right that we explore all possible domestic energy sources”.

“However, unless the latest scientific evidence demonstrates that shale gas extraction is safe, sustainable and of minimal disturbance to those living and working nearby, the pause in England will remain in place,” he said.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

