Queen on duty at Windsor ahead of Philip anniversary

Audiences at Buckingham Palace

The Queen has continued with her official duties at Windsor Castle – just days ahead of the first anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death.

The 95-year-old held virtual audiences on Tuesday, welcoming the Ambassadors of Libya and the Republic of Congo, who presented their credentials via video-link from Buckingham Palace.

The Queen receives Pascal Gayma, the Ambassador from the Republic of the Congo (Yui Mok/PA)

Last week, the nation’s longest reigning monarch, who has spoken of her mobility problems, rallied for a poignant final farewell to her husband of 73 years at a memorial service in his honour.

The Queen, escorted by her controversial son, the Duke of York, gathered in Westminster Abbey with Philip’s friends and family and charity workers for her first official appearance outside a royal residence in nearly six months.

The Queen and the Duke of York arrive at the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

Saturday marks one year since the duke, the country’s longest-serving consort and the Queen’s “strength and stay”, died at Windsor at the age of 99.

The monarch is expected to mark the sad milestone privately at her Berkshire castle.

She is set to reach her 96th birthday in just over two weeks’ time, on April 21, and is less than two months away from the major celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen on screen during the audience (Yui Mok/PA)

During the video call, the Queen, wearing a floral day dress, smiled widely as she appeared on screen sitting at her desk in the Oak Sitting Room.