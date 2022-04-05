Two in five service companies passed on costs to customers in March

A pint of beer at the bar in a pub

As many as four in 10 service companies said they put up prices in March as they faced heavily rising energy and staffing costs.

A closely watched survey of businesses in the service sector, including restaurants and pubs, found 40% increased their average prices last month as only 3% cut them.

It pointed to the strongest price rises since the monthly survey began in the summer of 1996.

The results come from the S&P Global/CIPS UK services PMI survey, which measures the performance of companies in the service sector each month.

The survey returned a score of 62.6 in March, up from 60.5 in February, its highest point in 10 months.

It shows clear growth for the sector; any PMI score above 50 is positive.

Unsurprisingly, the removal of pandemic restrictions and the return of workers hunting for lunch spots led to a sharp increase in demand.

“UK economic growth continued to surge higher in March after an Omicron-induced slowdown at the turn of the year,” said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global.

“Service sector companies led the way as business activity expanded at the fastest pace since the post-lockdown recovery seen last May.

“There were widespread reports citing a boost to business and consumer spending from the rollback of pandemic restrictions.

“Survey respondents commented on stronger demand arising from the return to offices, alongside a resurgence in the travel, leisure and entertainment sectors.”

But, Mr Moore added, optimism for the near-term is the lowest it has been since October 2020.

The war in Ukraine and high inflation around the world have hit confidence levels.

“Service providers experienced the second-fastest rise in business expenses since this index began in 1996, driven by higher wages, energy bills and fuel prices,” Mr Moore said.

He added: “Many survey respondents commented that the full extent of the recent spike in their operating costs had yet to be passed on to customers.”

The S&P Global/CIPS UK composite PMI, which measures more of the economy, scored 60.9 in March, up from 59.9 in February.