Child dies after being found near White Cliffs of Dover

UK NewsPublished:

Kent Police said emergency services were called to an area near Swingate on Monday.

White Cliffs of Dover
A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover in Kent.

Kent Police said emergency services were called to an area near Swingate, Dover on Monday.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No further details about the child or the incident have been released by police.

A spokesman for the force said: “Kent Police, HM Coastguard and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended an area near Swingate, Dover on the evening of Monday 4 April 2022.

“A child was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

