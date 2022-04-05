Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Camilla meets Bernardine Evaristo at Clarence House

UK NewsPublished:

The pair discussed the writer’s Booker Prize-winning novel Girl, Woman, Other.

The Duchess of Cornwall with Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo
The Duchess of Cornwall with Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo

The Duchess of Cornwall has welcomed Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo to her Clarence House home.

The pair met on Tuesday to mark the writer’s appointment as the new president of the Royal Society of Literature, of which Camilla is patron.

Chatting about plans for the charity, the duchess also took the opportunity to discuss Evaristo’s best-selling and award-winning work Girl, Woman, Other with her during the one-to-one meeting.

The pair posed smiling side by side in the duchess’s London residence.

Avid reader Camilla – a passionate promoter of literacy – regularly meets leading writers for her online Reading Room book club.

Evaristo made history as the second woman and first writer of colour to be appointed as president of the society.

The charity, founded in 1820, aims to advance literature by honouring and supporting emerging and established writers.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News