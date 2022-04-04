Will your local bus service benefit from extra funding?

The Government has announced which areas of England will receive funding to boost bus services.
Here is a list of the 31 successful applicants and how much they have been awarded under the latest round of the Bus Service Improvement Plan scheme:
Blackburn with Darwen and Lancashire: £34.2 million
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole: £8.9 million
Brighton and Hove: £27.9 million
Central Bedfordshire: £3.7 million
City of York: £17.4 million
Cornwall (including Isles of Scilly): £13.3 million
Derby City: £7 million
Derbyshire: £47 million
Devon: £14.1 million
East Sussex: £41.4 million
Greater Manchester: £94.8 million
Hertfordshire: £29.7 million
Kent: £35.1 million
Liverpool City Region: £12.3 million
Luton: £19.1 million
Norfolk: £49.6 million
North East and North of Tyne: £163.5 million
North East Lincolnshire: £4.7 million
Nottingham City: £11.4 million
Nottinghamshire: £18.7 million
Oxfordshire: £12.7 million
Portsmouth: £48.3 million
Reading: £26.3 million
Somerset: £11.9 million
Stoke-on-Trent: £31.7 million
Warrington: £16.2 million
West Berkshire: £2.6 million
West Midlands: £87.9 million
West of England and North Somerset: £105.5 million
West Sussex: £17.4 million
West Yorkshire: £70 million