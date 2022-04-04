Notification Settings

Metropolitan Police officer charged with sexually assaulting colleague on duty

UK NewsPublished:

PC Joseph Demir will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Exterior of New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Service, in London.
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a colleague while on duty.

PC Joseph Demir, attached to the North West Basic Command Unit, was charged with sexual assault by post on March 9, the force said in a statement.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on March 10, 2020, when Mr Demir was a student officer at Hendon Training School. The offence was reported on July 1, 2020.

Mr Demir, who has been placed on restricted duties, was charged following an investigation by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

