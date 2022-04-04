Jeremy Vine forced off air after ITN power fails

Jeremy Vine

Jeremy Vine has been forced off air on Channel 5 after a “significant” power outage at ITN Productions.

The daily talk show was replaced with re-runs of Million Pound Home after power and the back-up generator reportedly failed early on Monday.

Staff at ITN Productions received an email at 8.30am which said there had been “significant power outage” at the building in Gray’s Inn Road in central London.

Power cut @ITNProductions so we are all in reception. Here's hoping @JeremyVineOn5 is with you at 0915‼️ pic.twitter.com/QexGgt8BhH — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) April 4, 2022

An update at 9am said if they were working from home they “won’t be able to access certain things”.

Staff camped in the building’s foyer as they waited for the issue to be resolved.

On Twitter, Vine said: “Sorry to say, we didn’t make it to air today.

“Questions will be asked of the emergency generator, and the emergency backup generator.

“But nice to get some quality catch-up time with my esteemed co-presenter @StormHuntley.”

Sorry to say, we didn't make it to air today. Questions will be asked of the emergency generator, and the emergency backup generator. But nice to get some quality catch-up time with my esteemed co-presenter @StormHuntley. Thanks to @AliMirajUK and @NinaMyskow for being there! https://t.co/pDsNECRydw pic.twitter.com/OKHnBEhFwT — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) April 4, 2022

Earlier in the morning, a hopeful Vine said: “Power cut @ITNProductions so we are all in reception.

“Here’s hoping @JeremyVineOn5 is with you at 0915.”

It is understood that tests are continuing in the hope that power can be reinstated at 11am.