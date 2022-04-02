Plane destroyed and pilot injured after crashing into unoccupied block of flats

?Thames Valley Police at the scene of a light aircraft crash?

The aircraft crashed into an unoccupied block of flats near Camp Road in Upper Heyford at about midday

The pilot is in hospital but no-one else was injured

Anyone with footage or info, call 101 quoting 857 (2/4) pic.twitter.com/84UHFWRm2W

— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) April 2, 2022