What the papers say – March 1

A collection of British newspapers

The nation’s front pages concern soaring prices as the biggest jump in domestic energy bills in living memory comes into effect.

“Happy cruel day” the Daily Mirror declares as families are hit by a 54% surge in energy bills from Friday, with rises in National Insurance payments, council tax and inflation. “Many could suffer spiralling debt and physical and mental health issues” as a result, the paper writes.

Metro and The Guardian also carry the story, both leading with the news that the websites of numerous major energy suppliers crashed as customers tried to register meter readings ahead of the April price hike.

Guardian front page, Friday 1 April 2022: Millions rush to minimise energy bills on eve of Bleak Friday pic.twitter.com/xamiAJjH8E — The Guardian (@guardian) March 31, 2022

“Five million households face budget squeeze,” The Independent adds, reporting that people will need to spend at least 10% of their budget on energy bills after Friday’s price-cap hike.

“Pain in the gas,” The Sun writes in reference to soaring energy bills, adding that “blackmailing” Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to send them even higher by turning off supplies.

The i focuses on fresh pressure facing the Chancellor to offer more help as the public faces a “triple whammy from higher energy bills, increased council tax and the national insurance hike”. The paper adds that unnamed senior Tories have accused Rishi Sunak of being “politically naive”.

Friday's front page: Anger at Sunak as cost of living crisis hits home #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/R0JrzbT7Ho — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 31, 2022

Adding to the strain facing Britons, the Daily Express says house prices have surged £33,000 in a year – their highest increase in 17 years.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail lead with claims the disgraced Duke of York is embroiled in a High Court battle after allegedly receiving more than £1 million from a “fraudster”.

?️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Duke took £1m from Turkish 'fraudster''#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/gaRhkTxVUo — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 31, 2022

Meanwhile, The Times carries concerns from an unnamed “senior government source” that western allies are too eager for Ukraine to settle for an easy peace deal with Russia, which the British government is reportedly pushing against.

The Financial Times reports the US has ordered the “biggest ever oil release” from strategic reserves in an effort to quell fuel costs, injecting one million barrels a day into the market over the next six months.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 1 April https://t.co/rbu9A3xj4a pic.twitter.com/RJUAJe4TI0 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 31, 2022