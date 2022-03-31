‘Rest well, brother’ – The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes pays tribute to Tom Parker

Tom Parker death

The Wanted star Nathan Sykes has described his bandmate Tom Parker as “the most passionate, funny, driven and inspiring person you could wish to meet” following his death from cancer.

The singer died aged 33 on Wednesday surrounded by his family and bandmates, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Sykes, 28, shared a video of the boyband’s last performance together in Liverpool earlier this month, which came as part of their delayed reunion tour.

The group – Parker, Sykes, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Jay McGuiness – are seen rising on to the stage and performing their 2012 song Gold Forever.

He captioned the post: “I can’t begin to express how I feel right now. This video was taken during our last performance together in Liverpool just 2 weeks ago that will stay with me forever.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to share this video but I thought that some of you may take comfort in seeing so much joy in one place with a few additions that have definitely made me feel all kinds of emotions today.

“Tom was the most passionate, funny, driven and inspiring person you could wish to meet and I’m so grateful that I was given the honour of being a part of his journey, and even more grateful I can call him my friend as well as one of four brothers.

“He was the reason that the band came back together and the last 6 months have been the greatest pleasure of my life.

“Our lives will never be the same. Thank you Tom for bringing your light to the world. I hope we meet again one day, rest well, brother.”

Kaneswaran also paid tribute, directly addressing his late bandmate in a post on Instagram.

He wrote: “Hey Tom, hope you’re having a blast up there.

“I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage. It has been a pleasure of my life Tommy Boy.

“Thank you for letting us see you light up the world. Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother.”

Ed Sheeran, former One Direction star Liam Payne and boyband Blue were also among those paying tribute from the world of music.

News of Parker’s death was announced on Wednesday through a statement on The Wanted’s social media accounts.

His widow, Kelsey Parker, formerly Hardwick, said the hearts of his family were “broken” and she remembered the singer’s “infectious smile and energetic presence”.

They had been married since 2018 and welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year.

Their daughter, Aurelia Rose, was born in 2019.

During an appearance on This Morning, Parker joked that they were hoping for another.

Parker appeared alongside his bandmates at a Stand Up To Cancer event in December, marking the first time they had performed together since 2014.

The group, best known for hits Glad You Came, Chasing The Sun and All Time Low, also recently released a greatest hits album, entitled Most Wanted – The Greatest Hits.

Parker used his platform to campaign for better treatments for those suffering brain traumas.

He told an All-Party Parliamentary Group on Brain Tumours in December: “I’m staggered they can find a cure for Covid within a year but, for decades on end, they haven’t found better treatments let alone a cure for brain tumours.