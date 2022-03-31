Greta Thunberg assembles climate experts and activists for new book

Cop26 – Glasgow

Greta Thunberg has created a new book featuring 100 leading experts and activists on climate change in a bid to present an overview of how the challenges facing the planet connect, telling “the unvarnished truth” about how and why the world is changing.

The Climate Book will feature renowned scientists such as Johan Rockstrom, Michael Mann, Katherine Hayhoe, Friedrike Otto, Stefan Rahmstorf, Saleemul Huq and Carlos Nobre, as well as Thomas Piketty, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Naomi Klein, and Amitav Ghosh.

They will address melting ice shelves, indigenous sovereignty, fast fashion and the future of food, as well as the wider sustainability crisis.

I’ve invited over 100 leading voices from around the world – scientists, experts, activists and authors to create a book that covers the climate- and ecological crisis from a holistic perspective. The Climate Book will be released in October.https://t.co/Q3r5zEThBN pic.twitter.com/dnIONDeRcX — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 31, 2022

Thunberg, 19, will also share her own stories of learning, demonstrating, and uncovering greenwashing (the practice of crafting a false impression or providing misleading information about how a company’s products are more environmentally sound) around the world.

She said: “This is the biggest story in the world, and it must be spoken as far and wide as our voices can carry, and much further still.

“That’s why I have decided to use my platform to create this book, which is based on the best science currently available – a book that covers the climate, ecological and sustainability crisis holistically.

“Because the climate crisis is, of course, only a symptom of a much larger sustainability crisis. My hope is that this book might be some kind of go-to source for understanding these different, closely interconnected crises.”

Chloe Currens, editor of Penguin Press in London, added: “In The Climate Book, Greta has proven herself to be one of our finest and most galvanising new writers.

“In a series of sharp, insightful and impassioned chapters, which knit the book’s different parts together, she shares her own experiences and responds to what she’s learned.

“Her passages on government inaction render today’s greenwashing breathtakingly clear, and her call to climate justice is unignorable.

“This is a unique book, alive with moral purpose, which aims to change the climate conversation forever.”