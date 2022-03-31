Ex-model aims to appeal following High Court fight with IPL founder

Lalit Modi

A former model who lost a London High Court “deceit” fight with the businessman who launched the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket competition said she aims to appeal.

Venture capitalist Gurpreet Gill Maag, and Quantum Care – a company she runs, had sued Lalit Modi and made allegations of “deceit”.

Mrs Maag, who invested about £750,000 in a cancer care company called Ion Care, which Mr Modi was behind, asked a judge to award her damages.

She said she had invested after Mr Modi “represented” to her that the Duke of York was among several high-profile people who were “patrons” of Ion Care.

Mr Modi disputed her allegations.

Judge Murray Rosen, who heard evidence at a recent High Court trial, on Wednesday declined to find that Mr Modi had made “actionable misrepresentations”.

Mrs Maag said she plans to appeal.

A spokeswoman for her said on Thursday: “Mrs Maag is grateful to have won the breach of contract but will seek to appeal the judgment with regard to the deceit claim.”

Judge Rosen had said, in a written ruling, that Quantum had taken on a “heavy burden in seeking to establish a difficult case in deceit” and its evidence was “manifestly not sound enough for that task”.

The judge said an investment of one million US dollars (£760,000) was subject to Mr Modi’s “contractual promise of repayment”.

Gurpreet Gill Maag alleged she had been deceived by Lalit Modi (PA/Kirsty O’Connor)

He said there would be judgment against Mr Modi for the balance of 800,000 dollars (£610,000) owing.

The judge had said: “I decline to find that Mr Modi made actionable misrepresentations as alleged.”

He ruled that Quantum’s deceit claim against Mr Modi fell to be dismissed.

The judge went on: “Even if that were wrong, apart from its one million US dollar investment which is subject to Mr Modi’s contractual promise of repayment, I am not persuaded that it suffered any recoverable loss.