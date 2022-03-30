What the papers say – March 30

A collection of British newspapers

Many of the nation’s front pages carry images of the Queen at her husband’s memorial service on the first anniversary of his death.

The Daily Mirror and The Sun have the same photo of a tearful Queen splashed across their fronts. “The pain and the stain: Queen’s tears for Philip as Andrew worms his way back into the limelight,” the Mirror says, while the Sun notes she was escorted into the service by the disgraced Duke of York.

On tomorrow's front page: Tearful Queen bids emotional farewell to beloved husband as royals honour Duke of Edinburgh

The Daily Express says the duke assuming such a public role at his father’s service indicated the Queen’s apparent forgiveness of him, but his presence there caused tension among the rest of the royal family.

Tomorrow's front page: Royal fallour over Queen's ultimate act of love

The Daily Mail similarly splashes with the story, featuring the Queen at the memorial on Andrew’s arm. It has claims from “insiders” alleging other royals were ashamed to have the disgraced duke “front and centre” at the service.

Elsewhere, The Independent, The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Metro carry the latest on the situation in Ukraine, reporting claims from the Kremlin that it will scale back its onslaught of Kyiv.

Wednesday's Independent: Russia pledges to reduce attacks around Kyiv

Wednesday's Times: Russians promise to ease Kyiv onslaught

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Russians give up on conquest of Kyiv'

The Guardian and i write the Met Police has issued its first 20 fines to Downing Street staff over alleged lockdown-busting parties.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 30 March 2022: Law-breaking in No 10: police issue first 20 Partygate fines

“Russia and EU in stand-off as Putin digs in on rouble payments on gas,” the Financial Times declares.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday March 30