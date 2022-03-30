IPL founder wins court fight with venture capitalist over claims of deceit

Lalit Modi

A businessman, who founded the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket competition, has won a High Court fight in London after being accused of “deceit” by a venture capitalist.

Lalit Modi was sued by former model, Gurpreet Gill Maag, and Quantum Care, a company she runs.

Mrs Maag wanted damages, after investing about £750,000 in a cancer care company called Ion Care, which Mr Modi was behind.

But a judge, who heard evidence at a recent High Court trial, on Wednesday declined to find that Mr Modi had made “actionable misrepresentations”.

Gurpreet Gill Maag alleged she had been deceived by Lalit Modi (PA/Kirsty O’Connor)

Judge Murray Rosen said Quantum had taken on a “heavy burden in seeking to establish a difficult case in deceit” and its evidence was “manifestly not sound enough for that task”.

The judge said an investment of one million US dollars (£760,000) was subject to Mr Modi’s “contractual promise of repayment”.

He said there would be judgement against Mr Modi for the balance of 800,000 dollars (£610,000) owing.

Mrs Maag said she had invested after Mr Modi “represented” to her that the Duke of York was among several high-profile people who were “patrons” of Ion Care.

Mr Modi disputed her allegations.

The judge said: “I decline to find that Mr Modi made actionable misrepresentations as alleged.”

He ruled that Quantum’s deceit claim against Mr Modi fell to be dismissed.

He went on: “Even if that were wrong, apart from its one million US dollar investment which is subject to Mr Modi’s contractual promise of repayment, I am not persuaded that it suffered any recoverable loss.