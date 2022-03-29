Number of patients in hospital with Covid hits record high for fourth day

Today, 9,311 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus

2,383 people were in hospital yesterday with #coronavirus which is 23 more than the day before

Sadly 39 more people who tested positive have died (11,359 in total)

Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrC7f5X pic.twitter.com/b2c7Imyq4u

— Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 29, 2022