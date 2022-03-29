Nearly 500 migrants intercepted crossing the Channel

People thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover

Nearly 500 people have been intercepted attempting to cross the English Channel in small boats.

The UK authorities brought 395 people ashore from 12 boats on Monday, while another 101 people on four boats were intercepted by the French.

This means that more than 4,500 people have been brought to the UK since the start of the year, according to figures collated by the PA news agency.

A number of children were among those who arrived at Dover in Kent, including a girl pictured without shoes.

Young children were among a group of people thought to be migrants brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force officers (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Minister for justice and tackling illegal migration Tom Pursglove said: “The rise in dangerous Channel crossings is unacceptable.

“Not only are they an overt abuse of our immigration laws but they also impact on the UK taxpayer, risk lives and our ability to help refugees come to the UK via safe and legal routes. Rightly, the British public has had enough.