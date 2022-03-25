Notification Settings

What the papers say – March 25

UK NewsPublished:

The nation’s papers carry the latest from Ukraine and the cost of living crisis.

A collection of British newspapers.

Solutions to the UK’s inflation problem, a warning from President Joe Biden to Russia and the P&O scandal are among the topics on today’s front pages.

The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and The Times lead on the comments from Mr Biden that Nato would respond “in kind” if Vladimir Putin used chemical weapons in Ukraine.

The UK’s sanctions on the stepdaughter of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov are front page of Metro.

The Daily Mail reports Mr Putin has designated Boris Johnson his number one enemy.

An admission from the P&O chief that the sacking of his staff was illegal is front page of the Financial Times and the Daily Mirror.

The i says the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are “at odds” over the UK’s cost of living crisis, while the Daily Express warns Britain “must act”.

The Independent writes the crisis could place half a million children into poverty.

The Duke of Cambridge quoted Bob Marley while on tour in Jamaica, The Sun reports.

And the Daily Star leads on projections of hot weather for the UK this week.

