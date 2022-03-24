Prosecutions launched over Croydon tram crash

The scene of the tram crash

Prosecutions have been launched over alleged health and safety failings relating to the Croydon tram crash.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said it is prosecuting Transport for London, FirstGroup-owned Tram Operations Limited and driver Alfred Dorris.

Seven passengers died and 51 were injured when a tram derailed in Croydon, south London on November 9 2016.

Seven people were killed in the tram crash (Steve Parsons/PA)

The ORR’s chief inspector of railways Ian Prosser said: “Following a detailed and thorough investigation, we’ve taken the decision to prosecute Transport for London, Tram Operations Limited and driver Alfred Dorris for what we believe to be health and safety failings.