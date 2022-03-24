Number of Covid sufferers in Scottish hospitals hits record high for fourth day

Today, 13,564 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus

2,322 people were in hospital yesterday with #coronavirus which is 65 more than the day before

Sadly 50 more people who tested positive have died (11,246* in total)

